Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Paramedics are on scene treating the critically injured patient.
Paramedics are on scene treating the critically injured patient.
News

UPDATE: Woman airlifted after serious bridge crash

Carlie Walker
10th Mar 2021 3:20 PM | Updated: 5:22 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE: A woman aged in her 40s has been flown to Sunshine Coast University Hospital after a collision between a truck and a car caused a vehicle to crash off bridge at Brooweena on Wednesday.

The woman was transported in a critical condition with arm and abdominal injuries.

A second patient with no obvious injuries was assessed but did not require transport.

UPDATE, 4.45PM: A woman aged in her 40s had to be freed from a vehicle after a collision between a truck and a car at Brooweena.

The vehicle she was in crashed off a bridge on the Maryborough-Biggenden Road.

A spokeswoman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said crews were working to stabilise the woman. 

She remains in a critical condition and a rescue helicopter is on standby. 

UPDATE 3.45PM: The public is being urged to avoid the bridge on Maryborough-Biggenden Road after a collision between a car and a truck saw the vehicle crash off the bridge.

One person is in a critical condition.

The bridge is likely to be closed for an extended period.

Motorists are being asked to seek alternative routes via Teebar Road and Giggamen Road.

EARLIER: A vehicle has crashed off a bridge at Brooweena after a collision between a car and a truck.

The Chronicle understands one person in a critical condition.

The crash happened about 2.22pm on Eaton St and Maryborough-Biggenden Rd.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Paramedics are on scene treating the critically injured patient.

A rescue helicopter is on its way to the scene.

It's the fifth crash in the region in just one day.

More to come.

More Stories

Show More
fccrash
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Elderly man’s bank card stolen at Bay ATM

        Premium Content Elderly man’s bank card stolen at Bay ATM

        News Police are seeking assistance to solve the crime

        How you can watch a more convenient Council meeting

        Premium Content How you can watch a more convenient Council meeting

        Community Council stays up late for residents to see after-hours meeting.

        Fire ban for the Fraser Coast and other areas

        Premium Content Fire ban for the Fraser Coast and other areas

        Community New fire ban introduced as hot and dry conditions roast the region

        Woman suffers neck injury in two-car crash in Bay

        Premium Content Woman suffers neck injury in two-car crash in Bay

        News One person was taken to hospital after the crash.