A car has crashed through a barrier on the first floor of the Marion Shopping Centre car park. Picture: SA Police
News

Car crashes off two-storey carpark roof

by Elizabeth Henson
28th Jun 2019 1:28 PM

An elderly man is lucky to have escaped serious injury after his car crashed through a barrier on Westfield Marion's second-level carpark and nose-dived into the ground below.

Witnesses have told how the Ford Festiva missed them by just metres as the out-of-control vehicle careered across a set of outside stairs and ploughed off the edge of the building just before 9am this morning.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, near the bus interchange on Sturt Rd.

Miraculously, the driver and passers-by were not seriously injured in the smash, police say.

The driver was taken to hospital and police are investigating the circumstances surround the incident.


One witness, who did not wish to be named, said he was standing at the bus stop when he heard a commotion.

"I heard a smash and then a couple of seconds later, a car just sped through and hit the rails and came off, smashed on the ground and flipped over," he told The Advertiser.

The car landed about 3m from him.

"I grabbed my phone and called the ambulance straight away while a whole bunch of other guys managed to lift the car up," he said.

"There were a couple of seconds where there was just a bit of silence and shock. It didn't seem real."

The man said he was understandably "rattled" by the incident.

Zach Georgiou, 20, said he was "pretty lucky" to be alive after he avoided disaster by mere metres.

A car has landed on its roof after crashing through a barrier on the first floor of the Westfield Marion shopping centre car park. Picture: SA Police
Mr Georgiou was on the stairs when the car passed in front of him.

"I was running pretty quickly because I was about two minutes late (for work)," he said.

"As soon as I took one step on to the stairs, I looked up and saw it go straight past.

"It nose-dived, went straight head first into the ground and then flipped straight over.

"When it flipped over, the wheels were continuing going.

"The car was steaming up … and a whole bunch of people rushed over to help flip the car."

Mr Georgiou was surprised no one was seriously hurt.

"I'm amazed that there were no serious injuries," he said. "I thought, 'there's no way he's walking out of there'."

The Marion bus interchange has now been closed, with diversions in place.

