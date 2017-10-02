Car drives into power pole at a main Hervey Bay roundabout

SLIPPERY road conditions have been blamed for why a car ran into a power pole on a main Hervey Bay road.

The car, occupied by two people, drove into a power pole at the roundabout intersecting Booral Rd and Hervey Bay-Maryborough Rd about 10am on Monday.

Nobody was injured and the car has been towed.

Senior Constable Tony Watherston said it appeared the driver lost control of the vehicle due to "slippery conditions."

"This is a timely reminder to take care in wet conditions and drive carefully," Snr Const Watherston said.