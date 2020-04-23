Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
.
.
Breaking

Car explosion seriously burns man

Jack Evans
23rd Apr 2020 7:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Paramedics rushed to Banana last night to treat a man in his 40s for serious burns after a car he was working on backfired.

Queensland Ambulance crews arrived on the scene near the Banana State State School at 6.48pm last night.

The found the patient had suffered serious burns to his back and torso.

He was initially transported by road to Moura Hospital but eventually needed to be flown to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Queensland Police confirmed the backfiring car caused a fire which burnt the man.

However fire crews were not needed, and did not attend.

banana car backfire queensland ambulance services queensland police services
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CRASH TRAGEDY: Man dies after rollover near M’boro

        premium_icon CRASH TRAGEDY: Man dies after rollover near M’boro

        News A Maryborough man has died from injuries sustained in a single vehicle crash

        Mystery over washed up Toogoom turtle

        premium_icon Mystery over washed up Toogoom turtle

        News Loggerheads were reasonably common for the area but are endangered.

        New Coast councillor ‘proud to be part of the team’

        premium_icon New Coast councillor ‘proud to be part of the team’

        News The achievements of former councillors was also recognised

        22k jobs at stake: RSL clubs face Anzac Day devastation

        premium_icon 22k jobs at stake: RSL clubs face Anzac Day devastation

        Business The future of RSL clubs: Thousands lose jobs, veterans suffer