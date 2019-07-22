CAR FIRE: Stolen vehicle found burned out near Howard

Emergency services have attended the scene after a car was stolen and set alight.

POLICE are investigating after a stolen car was set on fire near Howard on Sunday night.

The car was found abandoned and burned out on Top Rd in Duckinwilla about 9.55pm.

When emergency service crews were called to the scene, the Hyundai i20 was well alight.

The car had been reported stolen from a home in Ward St, Marryborough hours earlier.

The grey hatchback had a Queensland registration number, 332TQP.

Police are asking anyone who might have dashcam footage of the area at the time or who might have witnessed any suspicious behaviour to contact police.

To make a report contact Policelink on 131 444.