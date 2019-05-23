Menu
CAR FIRE: Vehicle bursts into flames outside Kawungan home

Carlie Walker
by
23rd May 2019 9:30 AM
A MAN was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital after a car fire at Amanda Court in Kawungan on Wednesday.

The vehicle burst into flames just before 7pm, with emergency service crews quickly at the scene.

It is unclear if the man, aged in his 30s, was in the vehicle when the fire started.

Paramedics treated him at the scene for superficial burns to his arms and hands before he was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital.

A spokesman from the Queensland Police Service said the fire was non-suspicious.

fcfire fire hervey bay kawungan
Fraser Coast Chronicle

