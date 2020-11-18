Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A car has rolled on the Cunningham Highway, Blackstone. Photo: Ebony Graveur
A car has rolled on the Cunningham Highway, Blackstone. Photo: Ebony Graveur
Breaking

Car flips on highway, blocks traffic

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
18th Nov 2020 1:29 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A PATIENT suffering a sore leg and shoulder pains did not require hospitalisation following a crash on the Cunningham Hwy.

At 12.04pm a Mitsubishi Pajero rolled onto its side on the highway in Raceview, blocking the right lane eastbound.

A car has rolled on the Cunningham Highway, Blackstone. Photo: Ebony Graveur
A car has rolled on the Cunningham Highway, Blackstone. Photo: Ebony Graveur

Two ambulance crews, a fire crew and police rushed to the scene but a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics determined the patient did not require transport to hospital.

The patient complained of a sore leg and shoulder pains.

A Queensland Police Spokeswoman confirmed the blocked lane had since been cleared and no longer impacted traffic.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.

highway crash
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Patient taken to hospital after Bay crash

        Premium Content UPDATE: Patient taken to hospital after Bay crash

        Breaking One patient is being assessed after the crash

        Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances for today

        Premium Content Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances for today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court

        ”I’ll put a bullet in you”: Man beaten in home invasion

        Premium Content ”I’ll put a bullet in you”: Man beaten in home invasion

        News ‘Give me the money now or I will put a bullet in you’

        QLD could open to Victoria before NSW

        Premium Content QLD could open to Victoria before NSW

        News Key factor influencing NSW, VIC border reopening