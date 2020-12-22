Menu
A small car rolled onto its roof after hitting a parked boat on Maroubra St, Maroochydore. Picture: Tina Holmstrom
News

Car flips onto roof after hitting parked boat

Tegan Annett
22nd Dec 2020 7:30 AM | Updated: 9:22 AM
A small car flipped onto its roof after crashing into a parked boat on a quiet suburban Coast road on Tuesday morning.

A woman in her 20s, the only person in the vehicle, was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital after the crash as a precaution.

The Maroubra St Maroochydore crash was reported shortly before 6am.

Neighbours ran out onto the street after hearing the crash to find the car sitting on its roof in the middle of the street.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, police and ambulance crews were called to the scene.

A Queensland Police spokesman said it was a minor crash where the driver had hit a parked boat.

He said the driver was not injured.

