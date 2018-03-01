Car goes up in flames metres from Girl Guides Hall

FIRE fighters saved the Girl Guides Hall from a potential fire after a car went up in flames within a coupe of metres from the hall.

A car was fully engulfed in flames when a fire crew arrived at the hall on North Street in Maryborough at 3am on Thursday.

Neighbours called emergency crews after hearing the fire erupt.

The fire, posing a danger to the hall, was put out within 15 minutes.

It is being treated as suspicious.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.