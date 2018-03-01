Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A burnt out car in Maryborough.
A burnt out car in Maryborough. QFES
News

Car goes up in flames metres from Girl Guides Hall

Amy Formosa
by
1st Mar 2018 8:12 AM | Updated: 8:27 AM

FIRE fighters saved the Girl Guides Hall from a potential fire after a car went up in flames within a coupe of metres from the hall.

A car was fully engulfed in flames when a fire crew arrived at the hall on North Street in Maryborough at 3am on Thursday.

Neighbours called emergency crews after hearing the fire erupt.

The fire, posing a danger to the hall, was put out within 15 minutes.

It is being treated as suspicious.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Related Items

car fire fcemergency girl guides qfes
Fraser Coast Chronicle
Hungry thief breaks into supermarket to steal a sandwich

Hungry thief breaks into supermarket to steal a sandwich

Crime He committed a crime to fulfill late-night cravings.

Live music line up on the Fraser Coast

Live music line up on the Fraser Coast

Whats On Looking for some entertainment this weekend?

Massage therapist guilty of rape, sex attacks

Massage therapist guilty of rape, sex attacks

Crime Massage therapist guilty of rape and sexual assault

  • 1st Mar 2018 6:08 PM
Pitt returned to the frontbench by new Nationals leader

Pitt returned to the frontbench by new Nationals leader

News Hinkler MP Keith Pitt has been returned to the frontbench.

Local Partners