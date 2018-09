Fire fighters attended Nikenbah just after 11pm last night after an abandoned vehicle went up in flames.

POLICE say arson is to blame for a car going up in flames in Nikenbah last night.

Emergency services were called to vehicle fire on Main St and Booral Rd just after 11pm when an car went up in flames.

Police confirmed the car was left on the side of the road for a couple days after it had broken down.

Investigations are continuing.

No one was injured during the blaze.