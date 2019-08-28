Car held together with duct tape caught on highway

The 46-year-old Hervey Bay man was issued with a traffic infringement notice for $133 and one demerit point after he was intercepted allegedly driving the defective vehicle travelling along the Bruce Highway at Cherwell.

A HERVEY Bay man driving a car held together with duct tape was caught on the Bruce Highway.

Coinciding with day three of the state's Road Safety Week, Howard Police found the 46-year-old behind the wheel at Cherwell about noon today.

The driver, who had used tape to hold his windscreen together, received a defective vehicle notice, one demerit point and was fined $133.

The man was told to stop using the car immediately until the defects were rectified.

Senior Constable Melanie Ryan reminded motorists about the importance of ensuring your vehicle was in good working order before driving it on the road.