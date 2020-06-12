Car ‘hit side on’ in fatal Bruce Hwy smash

Scene of a double fatality on the Bruce Highway several hundred metres south of the Torbanlea Roadhouse. Photo: Alistair Brightman

INVESTIGATORS are reconstructing the scene of a crash near Torbanlea that killed two young people from Maryborough.

Officer in charge of the Wide Bay Burnett Forensic Crash Unit Sergeant Glenn Rusten said his team was analysing tyre marks left on the Bruce Highway to gauge what input each vehicle contributed to the deadly smash.

The Hyundai sedan and a truck collided around 1.45am, about 500m south of the BP Torbanlea Truckstop.

“At this stage, scene evidence suggests the car performed a u-turn into the path of the truck,” Sgt Rusten said.

Both vehicles had been travelling south.

Sgt Rusten said the mass of the truck in comparison to the size of the car meant the vehicles did not need to be travelling at a high speed for severe damage to be done.

It is understood the sedan was hit on the side, offering very little protection to the two occupants of the car.

Chloe McArthur, 17 and Connor Andersen, 21 died at the scene.

The driver of the truck was not physically hurt but was taken to hospital for shock.

The Bruce Highway was closed for about four hours.

Traffic was able to bypass the scene via Torbanlea.

Meanwhile, some residents from nearby homes said they did not hear the collision and woke to the news two people had lost their lives on the stretch of road near their properties.