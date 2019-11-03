Menu
Emergency services crews have been called to an accident involving a car and a child on a scooter in North Rockhampton.
News

Car hits child on scooter

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
2nd Nov 2019 5:00 PM | Updated: 3rd Nov 2019 9:39 AM
UPDATE: A boy was taken to Rockhampton Hospital with a lower leg injury after a scooter accident in Dee Street on Saturday afternoon.

He was in a stable condition while being transported, a Queensland Ambulance spokesman said.

 

BREAKING 3.30PM: Emergency services crews have been called to an accident involving a car and a child on a scooter in North Rockhampton.

The incident happened in Dee Street, Koongal, about 3.29pm.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said initial reports indicated the child had sustained a leg injury.

More to come.

