Paramedics assisted a man on September 19 near an entrance of Stockland Hervey Bay. Annie Perets

A MAN in his 60s was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital following an incident with a vehicle near a shopping centre entrance.

It is believed he was hit by a vehicle near an entrance of Stockland Hervey Bay on Wednesday afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the man suffered a hip injury and bruising.

The man was in a stable condition when taken to hospital.