Man dies after car hits tree in medical episode

Felicity Ripper
27th Feb 2021 12:30 PM | Updated: 4:29 PM
UPDATE 4.30PM:

A man has died after a medical episode led to his car hitting a tree north of the Sunshine Coast. 

A police spokeswoman said a report was being prepared for the coroner after the crash at Cooloola Cove about 10.50am on Saturday. 

Paramedics were called to Endeavour Dr where they worked on the man who was in a critical condition. 

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating. 

EARLIER: 

A car crash north of the Sunshine Coast is now a police matter after paramedics worked on a man in a critical condition.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics did not transfer the man to hospital after his car hit a tree at Cooloola Cove about 10.50am on Saturday.

"We've referred the matter to Queensland Police Service," the spokeswoman said.

A police spokeswoman said the crash at Endeavour Dr possibly resulted from a medical episode.

Police remained at the scene at 12.30pm.

