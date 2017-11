A car drove off the road after an alleged road rage incident at Susan River Homestead

A car drove off the road after an alleged road rage incident at Susan River Homestead Inge Hansen

A CAR has hit a tree after an alleged road rage rage incident.

The driver, a man believed to be in his 50s, was travelling towards Hervey Bay on Hervey Bay Maryborough Rd about 8am Monday.

It is alleged the driver was then forced off the road before crashing into a tree.

The second car understood to be involved did not remain at the scene.

Police are investigating.

More to come.