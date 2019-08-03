Menu
Crime

Car hits woman, ute, man allegedly flees

by Hannah Higgins
3rd Aug 2019 3:55 PM

A MAN has been arrested after he allegedly fled a scene of havoc caused when the car he was driving hit a woman and a ute which burst into flames in Sydney's inner west.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the incident on Petersham Road in Marrickville just before 11.30am on Saturday following reports of a crash.

Witnesses told police a red car had first hit another parked car, before striking a female pedestrian and crashing into a ute, causing it to catch on fire.

The 52-year-old woman hit by the car was left with serious leg injuries and taken to the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in a stable condition.

The alleged driver of the car ran from the scene, with a witness in pursuit.

Police later arrested a 28-year-old man at Belmore Railway Station, over the incident

The man underwent a breath test which returned a positive result and was taken to Campsie Police Station.

car crash hit and run leaving the scene of a crash

