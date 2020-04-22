Menu
ROAD HOONS: The aftermath of hoons at the intersection of Maryborough Cooloola Road and Boonooroo Road
News

Car hoons continue to tear up Maryborough Cooloola road

Stuart Fast
22nd Apr 2020 5:30 AM
STATE MEMBER for Maryborough Bruce Saunders has labelled hooning along various parts of Maryborough Cooloola Rd as “disappointing.”

His words come after the aftermath of car hoons leaving the intersection of Maryborough Cooloola Rd and Boonooroo Rd scarred with skid marks and littered with rubber debris.

This incident follows after The Chronicle reported a similar incident at the Maaroom turn-off in early April.

Mr Saunders has been the driving force behind several improvement projects along the road and said this latest round of hooning will unfortunately not be the last.

He said the hoons behind such reckless driving put other road users at risk, especially at a time where other road users need to travel for essential purposes.

Mr Saunders said the police cannot be everywhere and if residents see hooning, report it to the authorities.

Hooning also causes long term problems.

A Department of Transport and Main Roads spokesman said rubber debris build up and affect the road’s skid resistance creating a safety risk.

The spokesman said road repair costs can vary depending on the extent of the damage, including depth and surface area.

Repair treatment required ranges from pothole patching work as an interim treatment, or a complete repair and resurface to rectify the issue.

The Department reminded motorists to stick to the speed limit, abide by the road rules and drive to the conditions every time they get behind the wheel.

boonooroo road bruce saunders maryborough cooloola road
Fraser Coast Chronicle

