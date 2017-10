A car ran off the road into a ditch on Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd.

A car ran off the road into a ditch on Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd. Alistair Brightman

A CAR ran off the road and into a ditch along Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd.

The accident happened near Nikenbah just after 10am.

The driver had minor injuries.

Emergency crews are currently on scene.