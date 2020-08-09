GALLERY: Car lovers turn out in force for August meet

MARYBOROUGH'S Andrew Bradshaw doesn't get his Mazda RX 7 out of the garage very often.

He prefers it to only show it occasionally.

"I like to hide it away, that way people get more excited when they see it," he said.

"I only pull it out six or eight times a year."

He was one of hundreds of car enthusiasts who turned out for Shift Empire's Hervey Bay August Meet on Saturday.

Cars of every kind were on display, while visitors were also able to enjoy food, music and much more at the event.

Mr Bradshaw told the Chronicle he was enjoying the event.

"It's fantastic to see so many people here," he said.

Hervey Bay's Kym White was at the event with his stunning black Z28 Chevrolet Camaro.

The car, manufactured in 1976, has been restored and is in stunning condition.

Maryborough's Andrew Bradshaw with his stunning Mazda RX 7.

Mr White bought the car in 1992 and loves to show people the classic vehicle.

He even had the steering switched from left to right to make it easier to drive, as the car was built for American roads.

Levi Cox was also enjoying the event.

"I'm enjoying looking around, it's putting a rather big smile on my face," he said.

Mel, who preferred not to give her last name, was also enjoying the event.

"It's a really good turn out," she said.

"This event brings the community together.

"It's been hard for people to socialise, with COVID.

"This is a safe, open space and people can admire the awesome cars."

Mel said it didn't matter what type of car you owned.

"If you're a car enthusiast, you can be there," she said.