Car is missing from Bay business after thieves took it

A CAR is still missing after brazen thieves stole a Ford Station Wagon from a Hervey Bay business.

The offenders broke into Advantage Profiling Services services on Old Maryborough Rd between 5pm on Friday and 11am on Saturday.

Once inside they located keys belonging to the company vehicle, took some petty cash and jumped behind the wheel.

The car is white, has Advantage Profiling Services logo on its doors, and number plate of 778 JBE.

If you have information on its whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.