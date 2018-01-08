Car park fail has everyone saying...

This car was spotted parked over an island at Stockland recently.

This car was spotted parked over an island at Stockland recently. Contributed

WE all know there are some shocking drivers on the Fraser Coast and parking is no different.

A car that appears to have been parked over an island at Stockland recently had the community weighing in on bad parking after the photo was posted on Facebook.

Tim Kratzke: It's quite possible it's stuck on the island, driver had no intention of parking there! This could have happened for many unknown reasons.

Brian D Branch: Yep, that's my first thought.

It looks as if they were attempting to exit the parking area near Spotlight to me, and didn't see the island.



Minna Rae: You're quite right, they were thoroughly stuck on the island.



Angela Hay: Hahaha really? Because you wouldn't feel hitting it? And then what... accelerate more?

Gus Warde: Seen all to often these days.

People panic and push the accelerator instead of the brake?

Kerry Dunn: We were in petbarn when this happened. Did not appear to be any one injured more like a lapse in judgement.

Shane Manning took this photo of bad parking. Contributed

Deb Kilby: Should have gone to spec savers



Alyssa Panda Lovett: I was walking through the park lot at west Edmonton mall and someone parked sideways across two stalls, in a zone marked for construction, with their front wheels on TOP of the ice scraper of a CAT machine.

Georgia Marie Bowers: People were there when we saw it, looked like they were attempting to move it, by the time we came out of the shops the car was closed up and the people weren't around. Maybe they went to get help?

Hayden Whitaker: This lady was going to exit car park and turn right down the incorrect side of boat harbour drive!!! Just another day in the bay! Look under her car!

Hayden Whitaker took this photo of a lady who looked like she was going to exit a car park and turn right down the incorrect side of Boat Harbour Drive. Contributed





Ross Cotton: Saw one parked in a motorcycle bay.

It was a large car so it stuck halfway out into the drive way making it hard for cars to drive along.



Kasey Hudson: The first thing I thought when I saw this post was that something must have happened to the driver. Hope They are okay.



Toni West: I don't even want to comprehend how on earth they did this.. specsavers!!!



Paul McCarthy: They should not be driving if they can't park.



Angela Joy Youngman: Maybe the handbrake wasn't working.

