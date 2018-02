A man has been taken to hospital after a car backed into him.

A man has been taken to hospital after a car backed into him on Saturday night.

Paramedics were called to an address on Maryborough Hervey Bay Rd and Baxters in Sunshine Acres about 10.55pm.

The man reported chest injuries and was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital for treatment.