A WOMAN has been rushed to hospital after a single-vehicle rollover on the Bruce Hwy on Sunday morning.

Emergency services attended the scene about 10am after reports the car had rolled in Duckinwilla, near Howard.

The woman suffered minor lacerations and bruising.

She was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.