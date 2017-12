A MAN has been taken to hospital after his car rolled over Christmas morning.

The man, believed to be in his 40s, was driving northbound on Six Mile Rd East near Glenorchy when he swerved off the road.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokesman said the car was on its roof when emergency services arrived just after 11.30am Monday.

It is understood the man was taken to Maryborough Hospital in a stable condition.

