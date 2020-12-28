Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been taken by ambulance to Gladstone Hospital after a car rolled over both of his legs at Clinton.
A man has been taken by ambulance to Gladstone Hospital after a car rolled over both of his legs at Clinton.
News

Car rolls over man’s legs at Clinton

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@news.com.au
28th Dec 2020 1:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been taken by ambulance to Gladstone Hospital after a car rolled over both of his legs at Clinton.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to a private residence at Clinton at 12.23am after reports via triple-0 that a car had rolled over both of his legs.

Paramedics responded to the incident as a Code 1 - the highest priority incident.

"A man was transported to Gladstone hospital in a stable condition with injuries to his legs," the spokeswoman said.

"Reports were the man was in his 40s."

The spokeswoman said it is understood the incident occurred at the man's home.

Due to privacy reasons an address of the incident could not be provided.

It is not known what make or model of car was involved in the incident.

 

More stories,

Six fires being patrolled across Gladstone region

2020 REVIEW: Top 14 child sex offending cases in courts

MAINTENANCE: Santos plans for new year

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Mexican restaurant set for prime Coast site

        Premium Content REVEALED: Mexican restaurant set for prime Coast site

        Business Council grants Christmas wish for new restaurant that will be a first for the Fraser Coast.

        Strong visitor numbers on Coast despite fires, COVID

        Premium Content Strong visitor numbers on Coast despite fires, COVID

        News Accommodation providers are reporting strong numbers

        GALLERY: How Fraser Coast celebrated Boxing Day

        Premium Content GALLERY: How Fraser Coast celebrated Boxing Day

        News Check out pictures taken at popular pub events

        Bay shopping centre bought in company’s $92 million spend

        Premium Content Bay shopping centre bought in company’s $92 million spend

        News It’s one of two properties recently snapped up by the company.