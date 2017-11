ROLL OVER: Two people were transported to Gympie Hospital.

ROLL OVER: Two people were transported to Gympie Hospital. Bev Lacey

TWO people have been injured after a car rolled over on the Bruce Hwy.

Emergency services were called to the Southbound lane of the Bruce Highway near Neerdie Rd, Gunalda about 1pm Tuesday after reports of a single vehicle roll over.

The two people involved were assessed for minor injuries.

The patients were later transported to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.