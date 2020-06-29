Maryborough car searches lead to drug charges

TWO men have been charged with drug offences after police searched their vehicles in Maryborough.

A 23-year-old Maryborough man is accused of breaching bail conditions and other drug offences after he was stopped by police about 11.45am on Maryborough-Biggenden Rd, Maryborough West on June 25.

Police located the man in relation to other matters and as a result of searching his property allegedly found drug materials and utensils.

The man was arrested and taken to the Maryborough Watchhouse where he was charged with breach of bail conditions, possession of utensils, failing to dispose of syringe and unlawful possession of controlled drugs.

He is due to appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court on July 20.

In a separate incident, officers from Maryborough Station were patrolling Campbell St about 12.45am on June 27 when they stopped a vehicle for a licence check.

Police spoke to the driver of the vehicle, a 25-year-old Maryborough man, and the car and the man's property were searched.

Officers allegedly found drug materials and the man was charged with possession of a dangerous drug.

He is due to appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court on August 18.

Finally, on June 25, officers from Wide Bay Tactical Crime Squad attended an address on Russell St, Maryborough at 10.24am and executed a search warrant in relation to suspected drugs at the address.

Police conducted a search of the home and spoke with a 37-year-old Maryborough woman in regards to allegedly located items.

Officers questioned the woman about drug utensils, drugs and other items and she was charged with a range of offences including possession of a dangerous drug.

She is due to appear in the Maryborough Magistrates Court on August 4.