Car show: from Tonka trucks to Chevrolet pickup

HERVEY Bay's Joe Gomboc remembers playing with Tonka trucks and hot rods when he was a child and now he's playing with them as a big kid.

As soon as he gets home from managing Earles Paint Place, the car lover is straight to the 'man cave' to spend hours tinkering with his very own 1934 Chevrolet pickup truck he's currently building.

If you've got a hot rod, vintage car or street machine or you'd simply like to check out the latest beauties from around the region, Earles Paint Place Car Show is the place to be on Saturday.

The annual event isn't just for those with a passion for cars, everyone can learn a thing or two about their own vehicle with demonstrations on headlight restoration, brush touching and how to use clay mitts on your car.

"You can learn how to restore dull, faded headlights and how to brush touch stone chips,” Mr Gomboc said.

Wide Bay Rodders will put on a sausage sizzle with all money raised going to support a local charity.

Mr Gomboc said every year they see different and unique creations that are bigger in size.

There will also be prizes up for grabs at the event including a people's choice award for the best car.

When it comes to building cars Mr Gomboc, who has been building cars for about five years, said it was a hobby that took too many hours to count.

"It is something that becomes your own, it's your style, your taste and it can be release to go into the man cave and work on the car,” he said.

Once complete his Chevy will be pearl blue with a wood feature.

CAR SHOW

WHAT: Earles Paint Place Car Show

WHEN: Saturday April 8

TIME: 8am-12noon

WHERE: 48 Torquay Road, Pialba

FREE EVENT