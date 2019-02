NOT ACTUAL VEHICLE: Car similar to the the 2004 Red Hyundai Accent Hatchback Queensland registration 271HWT stolen from Maryborough.

POLICE are appealing to the public to help find a car stolen from Maryborough earlier this week.

A 2004 Red Hyundai Accent Hatchback with the Queensland registration plate 271HWT was taken from Sussex St between 7.30pm Monday and 4.30am Tuesday.

Police said unknown offenders gained entry to the dwelling and stole car keys and other property.