Car stolen and later involved in fuel drive off

The stolen vehicle has a distinctive blue line down the side.

POLICE are on the hunt for a man who stole a car and later did a fuel drive off in Hervey Bay over the weekend.

Police are looking for a man who stole 2009 white Holden Commodore with Queensland registration NAM 717.

It's believed the vehicle was taken from an address on Oleander Avenue in Kawungan between 11pm on Friday and 4am on Saturday.

Police are on the hunt for this man after a car was stolen and later used in a fuel drive off. Hervey Bay Police

Acting Sergeant John Donaldson said the offender entered through an unlocked rear laundry door where the keys to the vehicle were found.

The criminal also snatched a handbag and a tin with cash.

The vehicle was stolen from the front of the property and later seen doing a fuel drive off at Caltex Service Station on the corner of Beach Rd and Boar Harbour Dr at 4am.

Acting Sgt Donaldson is encouraging the community to secure their property at all times.

Anyone with information that may help police is being urged to call Police Link on 131 444.