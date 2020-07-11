Menu
A man’s has been dragged from his car by two knife-wielding men in a violent carjacking in a Brisbane McDonald’s carpark.
Crime

Car stolen at knifepoint in Macca’s carpark

Angela Seng
Angela Seng
11th Jul 2020

Queensland Police are investigating an alleged armed robbery that took place Friday night in McDonald's carpark at Stafford in Brisbane's northwest.

At about 10pm, a 60-year-old man was sitting in a white Holden Commodore near Stafford Rd when a man approached the car, opened the passenger door and threatened the driver with a knife.

A second man opened the driver's door and dragged the man out of his vehicle.

The driver sustained minor injuries but was not taken to hospital.

The suspects fled in the Commodore and are still on the loose.

Investigations are ongoing.

