Car stolen from Brisbane in November spotted at Fraser Coast

THE driver of a car stolen from a south Brisbane address last month has evaded police near Hervey Bay.

A red 2004 Holden Commodore utility, with number plates 152 WTK was stolen from a Forest Lake address on November 11.

Police spotted the vehicle at the corner of Lower Mountain and Dundowran Rd, Dundowran, about 8.40pm on Friday night.

Officers saw a man enter the car, but when they ran towards the car he fled the scene.

Police attempted to intercept the car but the chase was called off due to pursuit laws.

The vehicle was last seen travelling east on Dundowran Rd, then turned right on Pialba-Burrum Heads Rd.

Officers returned to the address at which the vehicle was originally witnessed but residents claimed not to know the man's identity, and were unwilling to co-operate.

The Commodore is still listed as stolen.

The driver was described as a skinny caucasian male with a bald head, but no further details are available.

STOLEN CAR

Make/Model: 2004 Holden Commodore utility

Colour: Red

Number Plate: 152WTK (Qld plates)