Bruce Hwy chase ends in dramatic suburban crash

Eliza Wheeler
| 3rd May 2017 3:44 PM Updated: 5:33 PM
The crash scene at the intersection of Alice and Pallas St, Maryborough.
The crash scene at the intersection of Alice and Pallas St, Maryborough. Contributed

UPDATE 5.30PM: A 30-year-old Toowoomba man is being questioned by Maryborough police at the watchhouse following a crash on the corner of Alice and Pallas streets.

Police will alleged the man stole the car from a dealership on at Maroochydoore before failing to stop for police in Gympie, Gunalda and Maryborough before the crash just after 2.30pm.

Two adult women have been taken to hospital with suspected spinal and muscular injuries.

The man is expected to be charged by police later tonight.

EARLIER: A CAR believed to be stolen from the Sunshine Coast has crashed at Maryborough and the driver arrested.

The two-car crash happened 2.40pm on Wednesday afternoon.

Police attempted to intercept the car at several locations on the Bruce Highway but were unsuccessful.

The car, a white Hyundai with green P plates, was driven to Maryborough where it was involved in a crash with a grey Holden Captiva at the Alice St and Pallas St intersection.

It's alleged the driver of the suspected stolen car fled the scene, but was soon taken into custody.

The Hyundai ended up in the fence outside Alice and Pallas Therapy Centre.

Emergency services are diverting traffic around the intersection.

More to come.

