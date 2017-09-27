31°
News

Car stolen in Bundy rolls in Hervey Bay

CRASH SCENE: The car hit the gutter, flipped and came to rest in a paddock.
CRASH SCENE: The car hit the gutter, flipped and came to rest in a paddock. Alistair Brightman
Emma Reid
by

INVESTIGATIONS continue after a car stolen from a Bundaberg address crashed in Hervey Bay on Friday night.

Three people are still at large after the hit and run traffic crash on Boat Harbour Dr, the Bay's main roadway.

The Hervey Bay Criminal Investigation Branch is trying to identify the offenders involved in the crash after they fled the scene.

The car lost control and hit a median strip before crashing into a nearby paddock about 6.45pm on Friday.

The vehicle hit the gutter, flipped and crashed through a chained fence before landing on its roof in the paddock.

 

 

UNDER INVESTIGATION: Emergency workers at the scene of a crash in Hervey Bay involving a car stolen from Bundaberg.
UNDER INVESTIGATION: Emergency workers at the scene of a crash in Hervey Bay involving a car stolen from Bundaberg. Alistair Brightman

 

 

 

 

 

 

A Hervey Bay police officer was assaulted by one of the offenders as they fled the vehicle.

Bundaberg Senior Constable Danielle Loftus confirmed the Ford Falcon in the crash was stolen from a Bundaberg address.

Snr Const Loftus said there were no further updates available and investigations were continuing.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Topics:  bundaberg police crash danielle loftus hervey bay stolen stolen car

Bundaberg News Mail
Strange mix of high security and luxury at M'boro prison

Strange mix of high security and luxury at M'boro prison

A television rests on the chest of draws near the cell door, while a tennis racquet hangs from shelves in another cell nearby.

COUNCIL: What's on today's meeting agenda

Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, Maryborough Chambers -

Apologies, RV sites, mail trays and more at today's meeting.

Esky murder trial: Father and son found guilty

Stunned father and son found guilty of murdering Shaun Barker

Staff to overrule parent wishes in baby sleep safety crackdown

They will be enforced from October 1

Local Partners