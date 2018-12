POLICE are asking for the public's help to find a stolen car.

A 2011 white mazda BT-50 went missing from a home at Tavistock St, Torquay.

Offenders broke into a dwelling and stole the car's keys, before unlocking the vehicle and taking off with it.

The crime happened between 9.30pm on December 4 and 4.30am on December 5.

The car has Queensland registration of 04DYR.

If you have any information for police, call Policelink on 131 444.