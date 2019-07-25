Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Traffic on the M1 this morning after two cars collided while heading northbound.
Traffic on the M1 this morning after two cars collided while heading northbound.
News

Car stuck in middle of M1 after crash

by Emily Halloran
25th Jul 2019 10:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TRAFFIC is slow moving on the M1 after two cars collided in the city's south.

Police and paramedics were called to the northbound lanes near exit 93 in Currumbin just before 8.30am.

Two people were assessed by paramedics at the scene but no one was injured.

It was understood one of the cars blocked traffic because it was stuck "on the middle of the road" for some time.

Police are at the scene.

Traffic is heavy travelling north from Tugun up to Merrimac and from Coomera down to Molendinar.

More to come.

More Stories

crash m1 traffic delays

Top Stories

    Hero mate saves blind man from 1100km away

    premium_icon Hero mate saves blind man from 1100km away

    News FROM 1100 kilometres away, Ben Harvey's mate came to the rescue when the Maryborough man collapsed in his kitchen.

    SENSELESS ACT: New Mazda SUV ruined in moments

    premium_icon SENSELESS ACT: New Mazda SUV ruined in moments

    Crime Once outside, the offender rammed a bollard, puncturing the radiator

    Could further funding be in the pipeline for the M'boro CBD?

    premium_icon Could further funding be in the pipeline for the M'boro CBD?

    News The Building Our Regions program could mean good things for M'boro

    Coast man in serious condition after suspected snake bite

    premium_icon Coast man in serious condition after suspected snake bite

    Breaking A man was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital with a suspected snake bite.