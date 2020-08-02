‘Car surfing’ wife was hitching a ride to the gym

Jasiah Ioane leaves court after pleading guilty to dangerous driving charges relating to an argument with his wife over use of their vehicle.

SHOCKED neighbours took photographs of a woman clinging to the roof of a car driven by her husband shortly before she fell onto the road and cut her head open.

Believing the woman was car surfing, the neighbours called police, who quickly realised there was more to the situation.

An Ipswich court has heard an argument between the Redbank Plains couple spilt out onto the street on February 29 this year.

The court heard the woman had jumped onto the car because she had wanted to use it to go to the gym, banging on the roof and screaming as her husband drove along.

Her husband, Jasiah Kasipale Tusital Ioane, 24, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

The charge was classed as a domestic violence offence.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Rose Molinaro tended aerial photos of the scene to show the distance the blue Mazda travelled with the woman on its roof, and snaps taken by witnesses of a woman lying on the roof of the car.

There was also a photo of a pool of blood on the bitumen.

Sgt Molinaro said the car travelled 170m before the woman lost her grip and fell.

She said Ioane has no criminal history and the case was unique.

"She was upset that he was taking the car and she jumped onto its roof from the back," Sgt Molinaro said.

"She lay starfish across the roof as it travelled along Regents Drive."

The car did stop briefly but then continued on, with the woman falling off at Fernbrooke Blvd.

Sgt Molinaro said Ioane was travelling about 50kmh at the time his wife fell.

He drove off in a panic after seeing her hit the ground.

She required stitches for a head wound.

Defence lawyer Katarina Kyle said Ioane "begged" his wife to get off the car but she refused.

"He did not believe it when she jumped on the car, star-fished, and he became quite flustered," Ms Kyle said.

"People were looking at him in the street and he continued on to get away.

"She fell off unfortunately. He did not show good judgment."

Ms Kyle said Ioane and his wife were still on good terms and she was in court to support him.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess told Ioane he had made "a really stupid decision".

"It was very silly behaviour by both of you," she said.

"Any number of terrible things could have resulted from this."

He was sentenced to a supervised 12-month probation order and his licence disqualified six months. No conviction was recorded.