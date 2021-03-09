CAR THEFT: Models most likely to be taken on Coast and where

Statistics show the extent of vehicle crime on the Fraser Coast and in Queensland. Photo: File/ Generic

Statistics show the extent of vehicle crime on the Fraser Coast and in Queensland. Photo: File/ Generic

Police statistics have revealed where most vehicle offences happen on the Fraser Coast.

According to Queensland Police Service Online Crime Map, there were 176 counts of the offence of unlawful use of motor vehicle, from March 2020 to March 2021.

121 of those were in Hervey Bay and 47 in Maryborough with the other eight in rural areas.

Pialba in Hervey Bay had the most vehicle offences while in Maryborough, Walker Street and Ferry Street were hot spots.

Offences peaked in October 2020 and statistics show the number of offences rose as the week went on, with the lowest on Monday and highest on the weekend.

Most offences happened between 6pm and 6am.

Data from the RACQ for 2020 also showed which vehicle models were the most commonly stolen in Queensland from 2017 to 2020.

Across the state, Holden Commodore makes topped the list followed by Toyota Landcruisers and Toyota Hiluxes.

These were followed by the Toyota Corolla, Toyota Camry, Ford Falcon, Nissan Navara, Mazda 3, Nissan Patrol and Hyundai i30.

RACQ spokeswoman Lucinda Ross said there were simple things car owners could do to avoid being targeted with the number one tip, to treat car keys like cash, keeping them on your person whenever possible.

“Avoid leaving them somewhere that’s obvious or easily accessible to thieves, like the side table just inside your front door, because whether you’re at home or not, that’s the first place crooks will look,” she said.

“It’s also important to be vigilant in locking your car and windows and, wherever possible, park in a secure garage or somewhere well lit.

“Thieves are less likely to target your vehicle if there is a chance they could get caught.”