CAR THEFTS: List of M’boro streets targeted
MARYBOROUGH police are urging the community to be vigilant in locking their cars after thefts plagued the Heritage City in the past few weeks.
Senior Constable Melanie Ryan said within the last 30 days there had been a significant number of reported thefts from cars which were all mostly unlocked at the time.
Some of the areas targeted included Kent St, Alice St, Pallas St, New St, March St, Walker St, Morning St, Pleasant St, Connolly St and Adelaide Ln.
"It only takes a second to check if you have locked your car, and just like wearing a seat belt, why not get into the habit of ensuring your vehicle is locked?" Snr Const Ryan said.
"Most car thefts are opportunistic and there are a number of things you can do to reduce the risk of having your car stolen or broken into."
HELPFUL TIPS:
- Park your vehicle in well-lit and highly visible areas whenever possible;
- Wherever possible, use off street parking or secured parking;
- When parking in a garage, ensure both the garage and vehicle are locked and the garage door remotes are secured;
- Avoid marking your keys with your personal or vehicle details such as name, phone number or vehicle registration;
- Consider installing a car alarm or steering wheel lock to help protect your vehicle;
- Use lockable devices to help keep your vehicle secure including lockable fuel caps, wheel nuts, spare tyre covers and roof racks;
- Consider installing a remote engine immobiliser which meets Australian standards;
- Secure your registration plates with anti-theft screws and;
- Consider installing a GPS tracker to your vehicle.
- Make good vehicle and key security a habit today
- Always lock your vehicle, including the boot and sunroof, and remember to fully close all windows;
- Always keep your keys out of sight and never leave vehicle keys lying around on tables, benches, bedside tables or key hooks;
- Remove keys from the ignition and lock your vehicle if your vehicle is parked or unattended, even if its only for a minute;
- Never hide spare keys on or in the vehicle - thieves know where to look;
- Remove all valuables and personal items when leaving your car unattended, or ensure they are out of sight and;
- Always take your vehicle keys with you whenever you are going out, even if you are leaving your vehicle at home.
- If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours per day.