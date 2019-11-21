CAR THEFTS: List of M’boro streets targeted

Maryborough police are urging the community to be vigilant in locking their cars after thefts plagued the Heritage City in the past few weeks

MARYBOROUGH police are urging the community to be vigilant in locking their cars after thefts plagued the Heritage City in the past few weeks.

Senior Constable Melanie Ryan said within the last 30 days there had been a significant number of reported thefts from cars which were all mostly unlocked at the time.

Some of the areas targeted included Kent St, Alice St, Pallas St, New St, March St, Walker St, Morning St, Pleasant St, Connolly St and Adelaide Ln.

"It only takes a second to check if you have locked your car, and just like wearing a seat belt, why not get into the habit of ensuring your vehicle is locked?" Snr Const Ryan said.

"Most car thefts are opportunistic and there are a number of things you can do to reduce the risk of having your car stolen or broken into."

HELPFUL TIPS: