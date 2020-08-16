Menu
The stolen Holden Colorado. Photo: Social Media/Facebook
Car, thousands of dollars of equipment stolen in Bay

Stuart Fast
16th Aug 2020 1:27 PM
THE search is on for a vehicle stolen from the Esplanade in the early hours of this morning.

A Holden Colorado containing thousands of dollars worth of work equipment was stolen from the Esplanade, Urangan about 12.30am, a police spokesman said.

Posts started circulating on social media shortly after the theft, looking for information.

The social media posts claimed the vehicle had been spotted “burning rubber” on Boat Harbour Dr.

The vehicle’s registration number is 376 YGA.

Anyone with information is urged to phone Hervey Bay Police Station on 4128 5333.

