HIGHWAY CRASH: The man was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

HIGHWAY CRASH: The man was taken to hospital in a stable condition. Bev Lacey

A MAN has been taken to hospital following a single vehicle crash on the Bruce Hwy.

The car was towing a caravan on the Hwy in Gunalda when it veered off the road into a ditch about 7am.

The man suffered minor injuries and was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.