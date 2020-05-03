Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Motorist dies after car and truck crash at Oakey

Michael Nolan
by
3rd May 2020 12:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: A motorist died after a B-double truck and car crashed at the intersection of Toowoomba Rd and Warrego Highway. 

A Queensland Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said no other patients, including the truck driver, were injured in the crash. 

All lanes of traffic on the Warrego Highway and Toowoomba Rd are blocked. 

Motorists are advised to avoid the area. 

A motorist died after their car collided with a truck at the intersection of Toowoomba Rd and the Warrego Highway, on May 3.
A motorist died after their car collided with a truck at the intersection of Toowoomba Rd and the Warrego Highway, on May 3. Kevin Farmer

 

12.15PM: QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service paramedics are assessing several patients injured in a car and truck crash. 

The collision occurred shortly after noon, at the intersection of Toowoomba Rd and the Warrego Highway, at Oakey. 

More details to come.

More Stories

crash oakey crash queensland ambulance service toowoomba crash
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Alleged Gympie armed robber nabbed in Bay

        premium_icon Alleged Gympie armed robber nabbed in Bay

        News The suspect was located at a commercial property along Boat Harbour Dr

        How school is helping turn parents into teachers

        premium_icon How school is helping turn parents into teachers

        News Even at home we still encourage the students to be respectful, be learning and be...

        BREAKING: Teen rushed to hospital after falling from roof

        premium_icon BREAKING: Teen rushed to hospital after falling from roof

        News The teenager fell off the roof in Maryborough on Saturday

        WEATHER: Bay almost sets record for coldest May Day

        premium_icon WEATHER: Bay almost sets record for coldest May Day

        Weather The Fraser Coast has shivered through its coldest day of the year