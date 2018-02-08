Menu
Car up in flames in early morning blaze

Amy Formosa
by

FIRE fighters were called to a car up in flames at a business in Hervey Bay in the early hours of Thursday morning.

When they arrived on Islander Rd, the front end of a Holden commodore was fully engulfed in flames.

The car had been dropped off to the business the night before to have work done to it.

Crews had the blaze out within five minutes.

The front end of the car was completely destroyed.

People are a nearby businesses alerted fire fighters after seeing the car up in flames.

It's unknown how the fire started. Investigations are continuing.

