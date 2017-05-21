Car window smashed, goods stolen

POLICE are investigating after electrical goods were stolen from a car in Torbanlea.

It was reported that between 8am on May 13 and 6.30pm on May 14, thieves have gotten into a car that was parked on Burrum River Rd by breaking a window.

Once inside, the thieves have stolen electrical equipment belonging to the victim before leaving.

Anyone with information should call PoliceLink on 13 14 44.