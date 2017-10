A HERVEY Bay mother caused a window of a car to shatter after she punched it with a closed fist. The outburst happened on January 26.

On another occasion, she kicked and damaged the front door of a house after being locked out.

Shay T-Neil Paku, 27, pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court yesterday to two counts of wilful damage.

Both the car and house did not belong to her.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge fined Paku $600.

She was also ordered to pay $350 in restitution.