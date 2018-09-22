Menu
Hervey Bay courthouse.
Car windows smashed in drunken tirade

Jessica Lamb
by
22nd Sep 2018 12:00 AM
A PIALBA man, who drank himself into a stupor following an argument, smashed car windows and struck a police officer on August 3.

Jack Travis Fulloon plead guilty to seven charges including wilful damage and assault police in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The 21-year-old resisted arrest after he failed to stop for police while smashing car windows as he walked down the street.

On August 29 he was found drunk again attempted to get into a young family's home in Urraween which breached his bail.

Lawyer Michael Riedel said this was out of character for his client who had completed further education and had a good work history.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge sentenced Fulloon to pay $573 restitution and 12 months months probation with no conviction.

