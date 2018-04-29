Menu
Charges are expected to be laid - A sedan, with a driver and two passengers, has crashed into a parked ute and brick letterbox in Bradman Way, Urangan. Police, fire and ambulance crews attended.
Breaking

Car without number plates crashes into parked vehicle

Annie Perets
by
29th Apr 2018 7:56 PM

A MAN could face charges after a car he was driving with two passengers inside, which had no registration plates, collided with another vehicle parked outside a family home in Urangan.

Emergency services were called to the accident at Bradman Way on Sunday about 6pm.

 The dark sedan moved the stationary vehicle a few metres.

Damage was also caused to the house's garden and mailbox.

The driver informed the media that it was a case of a malfunctioning accelerator, but police said they believed there was speeding involved.

"It was a simple bloody accident," the driver said.

"The accelerator was stuck on."

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said there will be charges laid on the driver and he will appear in court.

Paramedics attended but nobody required treatment.

Nearby residents came out to observe emergency services clean up the aftermath of the two-car incident.

