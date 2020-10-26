Menu
Emergency services have rushed to a caravan rollover on the Bruce Highway at Pomona. Picture: Clayton's Towing
Breaking

Caravan crash causes Bruce Hwy delays

Ashley Carter
26th Oct 2020 1:00 PM
A 4WD towing a caravan which jackknifed on a Bruce Highway on-ramp blocked traffic on Monday morning as emergency services cleared the scene.

Crews were called to the rollover at Pomona just before 11.30am.

A police spokeswoman said no one was injured and the crash scene had been cleared.

Queensland Traffic advised lanes were blocked and delays were expected. Drivers have been urged to proceed with caution in the area.

