Sugar hit for housing market as grey nomads stay put

CORONAVIRUS might be making for a tougher real estate market but the Latitude25 RV lifestyle community is celebrating a boost in deposits on land and house designs.

This is because grey nomads have had their travel aspirations curtailed and they are looking for a place to settle down. Development manager Ryan Williams said the RV lifestyle community continued to attract new buyers, including five deposits on their latest home designs. He also said buyers were considering the post-coronavirus conditions when buying property, taking into account land spacing and access to health facilities within the Latitude 25 community. Mr Williams also said internet traffic on the Latitude25 website had been significantly higher and he attributed this to retirees looking for a place to settle down. "Having 'buying process flexibility' and access to detailed information online are two strengths of Latitude25 and are immensely successful in the current climate," Mr Williams said. Latitude25 marketing co-ordinator Linda Kadel said the business had not expected such a rise in sales. She said given the coronavirus situation, sales could have been positive or negative during this period. Other real estate state ­services had also seen an ­increase in use, such as online FaceTime and drone tours, which were allowing ­potential buyers to preview property. Latitude25 is specifically ­designed for active RV enthusiasts who are passionate about setting up their home base in beautiful Hervey Bay